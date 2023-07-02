SPD: One person dead after roll-over crash on Old Highway 68 in Sweetwater

Sweetwater police responded to a single-vehicle crash with possible entrapment on Old Highway 68 and Starrett Street.

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — One person is dead after a fatal roll-over car crash on Saturday, according to the Sweetwater Police Department.

SPD responded to a single-vehicle rollover with possible entrapment on Old Highway 68 and Starrett Street, SPD said.

While on the scene, officers talked with two people who witnessed a Jeep lose its rear tire, which resulted in the driver losing control of the car and rolling over multiple times, according to SPD.

The name of the victim has not been revealed at this time.