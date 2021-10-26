Police: 2 dead after single-vehicle crash in Clinton

The crash remains under investigation.

CLINTON, Tenn. — Two people were killed after a single-vehicle crash reported at the I-75N exit in Clinton early Monday morning, police said.

The crash occurred at 5:40 a.m.

The Clinton Police Department said that a 2001 Ford Van was trying to merge onto the I-75N ramp, where it rolled over on its top.

Police said that there were eight total passengers in the van.

The driver, identified as 56-year-old Cory Caldwell, and a passenger identified as 34-year-old Lahonna D. Charles, were dead upon emergency personnel’s arrival, according to police.