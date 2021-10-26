x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police: 2 dead after single-vehicle crash in Clinton

The crash remains under investigation.

CLINTON, Tenn. — Two people were killed after a single-vehicle crash reported at the I-75N exit in Clinton early Monday morning, police said.

The crash occurred at 5:40 a.m.

The Clinton Police Department said that a 2001 Ford Van was trying to merge onto the I-75N ramp, where it rolled over on its top. 

Police said that there were eight total passengers in the van.

The driver, identified as 56-year-old Cory Caldwell, and a passenger identified as 34-year-old Lahonna D. Charles, were dead upon emergency personnel’s arrival, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Related Articles

In Other News

Demand for homeless services on the rise in Knoxville