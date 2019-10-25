A father is behind bars for aggravated child abuse and his 3-month-old child is in an intensive care unit, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

KCSO said 22-year-old Samuel Bates was taken into custody following an investigation and interview with detectives. He is being held at the Knox County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

KCSO said the 3-month old was taken to an intensive care unit at a local hospital.

"Sheriff Spangler and KCSO Detectives ask that you keep the victim and family in your thoughts and prayers," KCSO said.