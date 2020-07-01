KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The father of a 3-year-old boy who drowned at a Knoxville hotel is suing the owners in a $4.5 million dollar lawsuit.

Last February, Raymond Whitlock became the third child to drown at the Quality Inn and Suites Waterpark on Cedar Bluff Road.

Knoxville Police said the boy, along with his 6-year-old brother, a 5-year-old cousin and a 5-year-old friend, was left unattended by a relative who was caring for them. It was unclear how the children got into the pool area, which consists of a large kids play area and an adult pool with slides.

No criminal charges were filed.

Now, the boy's father, Raymond Belcher of Coffee County, has filed a lawsuit against Choice Hotels International, Inc,. Riddhi Enterprises Corp., and Amit A. Patel.

The suit outlines several reasons why the owners are responsible for Whitlock's death, including no lifeguard on duty, inadequate signage, lack of first aid equipment, poor lighting and too easy access to the pool areas.

"Because two children had died at the waterpark within a short period of time, defendants were on notice that the waterpark was ultra hazardous and unreasonably dangerous for children and of the need for compliance with applicable regulations and industry standards, as well as for adequate supervision of the waterpark and for lifeguards, " the suit claims.

Belcher is asking for $1.5 million dollars in compensatory and $3 million dollars in punitive damages.