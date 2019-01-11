KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Like father, like son.

Dale Horst was a member of the Pride of the Southland Band in the mid-70s.

His son, Tommy, followed in his footsteps in the early 2000s.

“We both worked for the band. We were student workers. I had my eye on her the first couple of years," Dale said, speaking about his wife, Theresa.

"I was still a trumpet player and she had just landed the head majorette position,” Tommy said about his wife, Jessica.

That’s right, they both met their wives while in the band. It’s a family tradition that spans two generations.

Theresa played french horn and Jessica was a majorette.

Now, they are practicing for this weekend, when more than 750 alumni will join the 350 current pride members to take the field as part of the University of Tennessee's homecoming halftime show.

That’s more than 1,100 people coming together to celebrate a 150-year-old tradition!

Some details may have changed...

“We did not have a 'power T,' you know the floating 'power T,' which was a great addition. We also did not play the opposing teams fight song,” Dale said.

But being a member of the Pride is something that has created memories for generations.

“I think the first pregame... That experience of coming down the field than when the 'T' opens, the noise level in that stadium and being right in the middle of the stadium you can’t hear the person next to you. That first experience was probably about as exciting as anything," Dale recalls.

“That first time opening that 'T' as a freshman…It’s defining. The field literally vibrates.”

Music brought this family together and being a part of the band is something they will cherish.

“The fabric of who we are is because of being a part of the Pride of the Southland Band. Both in what we learned, and the relationships that are there. Some of our best friends are Pride of the Southland members.”