FBI officials said East Tennesseans are still receiving fraudulent phone calls and emails about jury duty.

The calls and emails claim that the person failed to appear for jury duty or respond to a federal court summons. The scammers tell the victim that he or she can avoid arrest by pressuring them to immediately pay a fine, according to a Wednesday FBI press release.

The scammer may also request payment information or other personal information. Usually, the scammers ask the victim purchase a pre-paid card and deliver it in person or through text or email.

FBI officials said the scammers may even provide convincing information like titles and badge numbers of legitimate law enforcement officers or court officials, names of federal judges, and courtroom addresses. Scammers may even “spoof” the phone number so that it appears to be from the Court or a government agency, when it actually is not.

RELATED: A $100 Kohl's anniversary coupon spreading online is a fake

FBI Special Agent Jason Pack of the Bureau’s Knoxville Field Office said people should be cautious of anyone asking for personal information.

“If someone receives such a call or email, they should not provide any personal information, credit card numbers, pre-paid cards, or money,” said FBI Pack said in the press release. “Federal courts do not call prospective jurors and ask for money or personal identifying information over the telephone."

People who actually do not appear for jury duty summons will receive a letter through the mail -- they won't get a phone call or email.

The FBI provided the following tips for avoiding scammers:

Always be suspicious of unsolicited phone calls.

Never give money or personal information to someone with whom you don’t have ties and did not initiate contact.

Trust your instincts: if an unknown caller pressures you, or says things that don’t sound right, hang up.

If concerns remain about the caller’s claims, verify the information with the appropriate law enforcement agency or court officials.

RELATED: Telecom vendor say it's to blame for weird overnight text messages