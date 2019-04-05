KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The FBI Knoxville branch honored Sevier County's most beloved daughter for her and the Dollywood Foundation's recent work to help those devastated by the 2016 wildfires.

The FBI awarded the Dollywood Foundation with the 2018 Director's Community Leadership Award.

►READ MORE: Dolly Parton and her My People Fund donate $200,000 to Sevier Co. volunteer fire departments

"The Knoxville Division honors the Dollywood Foundation. After the Gatlinburg wildfires, Sevier County native Dolly Parton decided to help her hometown neighbors who had lost everything. Parton and the Dollywood Foundation provided $10,000 to each of 900 families. The donations brought renewed hope to a community devastated by the worst natural disaster in Tennessee history," the FBI said in a release.

Dollywood Foundation president and CEO David Dotson accepted the award. Dolly also took the time recently to make a video thanking the FBI for honoring her and the foundation, saying she was sorry she couldn't be there in person to accept it.

"It is an honor for me to be recognized by the FBI, because there is no higher calling than your mission to protect and serve us," she said.

Dolly congratulated all the other recipients, ending on the beautiful note of 'and remember, that I will always love you!"

"May y'all continue to have the faith, the strength and the vision to make your dreams come true," she said.

►Dolly Parton says there's no time for vacation, she's still working 9 to 5, and then some!

►Strong Alley mural brings Dolly Parton's likeness to Market Square area