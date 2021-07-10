Developing story: 2 Sevier County deputy clerks charged after FBI raids Sevier County Courthouse

The FBI said the raid was in connection with an investigation at the courthouse.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE 6 PM THURSDAY: Two Sevier County Clerk's Office deputy clerks face federal charges of obstructing interstate commerce, part of a wider investigation that looked into cocaine trafficking in Sevier County, records show.

Roberta Lynne Webb Allen, 55, appeared Thursday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Knoxville before U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Guyton. She faces two counts of the federal charge "to obstruct, delay and affect commerce and the movement of articles and commodities in commerce by extortion."

Webb Allen appeared before Guyton wearing handcuffs and leg shackles. She'll be allowed to be released before federal trial, but she also faces a related misdemeanor charge in Sevier County for which she must post bond, authorities said.

Webb Allen wept at times during her roughly 20-minute court appearance.

Guyton set her trial date for Dec. 14, although initial trial dates rarely go through. The magistrate judge noted Webb Allen has no criminal history.

Also charged, records show, is Brandy M. Thornton, also a deputy clerk in the Sevier County Clerk's Office.

Records suggest the clerks' alleged crimes are linked to registering and titling vehicles with the state.

The women got cash payments and food from two men who federal authorities say were involved in a cocaine sales conspiracy in Sevier County.

The men are identified as Juan Lopez Gallardo and James C. Hickman. They're being prosecuted in a separate federal conspiracy case in U.S. District Court in Knoxville.

Records indicate the women began to cooperate with the men in the title scheme as early as July 2020.

East Tennessee law officers began investigating the cocaine ring in the spring of 2020, records state.

PREVIOUS STORY: Federal Bureau of Investigation special agents raided the Sevier County Courthouse on Thursday.

According to FBI Knoxville public affairs officer Darrell DeBusk, the agents were carrying out law enforcement activity related to an ongoing investigation at the courthouse.

The FBI did not provide any other details about the raid.

Sevier County Clerk Karen Cotter said her office was cooperating with the FBI, saying it is her understanding that "no public funds were misused."