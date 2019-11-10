MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Federal Communications Commission authorized more than $5.5 million in funding over the next decade to expand broadband to more than 2,000 under-served homes and business in Tennessee.

It’s part of the sixth wave of support from last year’s Connect American Fund Phase II auction. The provider, Sunset Digital Communications, will begin receiving funding later this month.

“From the borders of the Cumberland Gap in Claiborne County to the parks surrounding Union County, the FCC is helping bring broadband to rural Tennessee,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “It’s critical that rural Tennesseans have the same access to digital opportunity that their urban counterparts do. I’m pleased that today’s funding will support broadband to more than 2,000 unserved rural homes and businesses in the state.”

To date, the FCC has authorized nearly $8.5 million statewide to expand broadband to 3,290 rural homes and businesses.

Providers must build out to 40 percent of the assigned homes and businesses in the areas won in a state within three years. Build-out must increase by 20 percent in each subsequent year until complete build-out is reached at the end of the sixth year.

