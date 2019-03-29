SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The U.S. Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology is asking for help from those impacted by the 2016 Chimney Tops 2 wildfire.

The NIST is asking people to take part in a survey that will help researchers understand the public's experiences with and responses to emergency alerts and warnings issued during the fire.

The goal of the survey is to identify main factors that influenced people to evacuate.

“Studying how our emergency communications systems performed and how residents responded is extremely important,” said Erica Kuligowski, a NIST research social scientist. “Through this type of research, we have been able to develop guidance for those who issue emergency messages on how to create and disseminate evacuation warnings that meet the needs of people threatened by a disaster.”

People are encouraged to visit the Chimney Tops 2 Fire study webpage to complete the official NIST survey.

The NIST said the survey is part of a larger study that will lead to recommendations for improvements to emergency messages, technology, training and education, and other emergency procedures -- in hopes of developing better evacuation models that can be used for wildfire planning.

"One of the challenges we’ve faced is that some people may have relocated since the fire, or some of the affected areas included vacation homes,” said Kuligowski. “We are redoubling our efforts with a new round of phone calls, postcards, social media postings and more to reach out to people who were living in the affected areas during the 2016 wildfire. We’re really hoping the community can help us collect this vital information.”

The NIST has taken a look at other major disasters to make improvements -- such as Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the 2011 Joplin, Mo. tornadoes, and the 2010 Chile earthquakes.