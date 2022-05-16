NNSA cancels incoming Y-12 management contract; CNS to continue running site as feds take new bids

The NNSA said it is splitting up the Y-12 and Pantex contracts, saying the current "challenging geopolitical environment" has accelerated the workload at both.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration announced it is once again searching for a contractor to oversee the management of the Y-12 National Security Complex after canceling a recently-awarded contract over objections brought up during the transition process.

Consolidated Nuclear Security will continue to oversee management and operations of the Y-12 and Pantex plants in the interim after the NNSA's $10 billion contract with NPOne fell through. The NNSA said CNS' contract will be extended as needed to allow time for new competitions.

According to the NNSA, the Government Accountability Office received protests over the new contract last December due to alleged conflicts of interest and proprieties. The NNSA began reviewing the claims, and said it was necessary to cancel the contract with NPOne to "safeguard the integrity of the procurement process."

The NNSA said it also determined during the review it would be best to split up management of the Y-12 and Pantex sites into two separate contracts, saying the workload at the nuclear production facilities has been accelerating alongside the "challenging geopolitical environment" with Russia and China.