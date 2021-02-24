Feds investigating death at mine in Knox County

A man died Monday at the Nyrstar site in the Strawberry Plains area.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Federal authorities are investigating a man's death Monday at the Immel Mine in Knox County.

The mine off Old Andrew Johnson Highway is operated by Nyrstar.

WBIR has reached out to Nyrstar, based in the Netherlands, for comment. No one could be reached at the mine site in the Strawberry Plains area.

Mike Cohen, spokesman for American Medical Response ambulance, confirmed to WBIR that a crew was dispatched to the scene. The man was alive at the time and the crew gave him treatment.

He was transported and died, according to Cohen.

Cohen said it wasn't clear if the man had suffered work-related injuries prompting the emergency call or if he'd fallen ill.

A U.S. Department of Labor spokeswoman in Washington confirmed the department was investigating. It wasn't clear how old the person was or what their identity is.

The incident is classified as a fatality on the Mining Safety and Health Administration website. The accident classification is listed as "powered haulage."

Nyrstar operates three East Tennessee underground zinc mines - the Young, Coy and Immel mines.

The state is not involved in the investigation.