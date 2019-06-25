Four months after rain flooded entire blocks in East Tennessee, the federal government has opened applications for disaster relief loans.

The Small Business Administration on Monday announced the low-interest loans for companies, homeowners and renters in five counties in East Tennessee.

It's designed to help people like Carolyn Munson, who first spoke to 10News outside her flooded rental home back in February.

She lost her car and her family's clothes--just about everything.

RELATED: SBA offering disaster loans to help with February flood and storm repairs

"We lost about 95 percent," she said. "We were able to save the electronics. That's the five percent. All the clothes were ruined, all the shoes were ruined, all the furniture."

She's had to take out loans to buy new furniture, a new car, and backpacks for her kids to go to school.

"In February we bought new winter clothes," she said. "Well now it's summer time, now I'm having to buy new summer clothes. I'm having to rebuy shoes and sandals."

When the Small Business Administration opened applications for disaster loans Monday, she logged right on, even though she knows it's not going to fix everything.

"It is something you do have to pay back, but at the same time I'm looking at it as kind of something that a low interest loan can help me consolidate some of the loans that we had to get," she said.

Federal employees will be in East Tennessee starting Tuesday to help people complete the forms.

In Knox County, they will be at Central High School from 11 to 6 p.m.

In Blount County, they will be at the Department of Development Services from 8 to 4:30 p.m..

And in Sevier County, they will be at King Family Library from 11 to 6 p.m.

The declaration covers the following counties: Decatur, Hardin, Humphreys, Perry and Sevier and the adjacent counties of Benton, Blount, Carroll, Chester, Cocke, Dickson, Henderson, Hickman, Houston, Jefferson, Knox, Lewis, McNairy and Wayne counties in Tennessee.