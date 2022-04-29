Unidentified female body found in Claiborne County field

A sergeant with the Clairborne County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to Dividing Road around 3:30 p.m. in regards to the body.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — A naked, unidentified female body was discovered in a Claiborne County field on Thursday, according to the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office.

A sergeant with CCSO was dispatched to Dividing Road around 3:30 p.m. in regards to the body, CCSO said.

The man who discovered the body told officials that his sister-in-law first alerted him to the body. When he saw the body in the field, he called law enforcement, according to CCSO.

When it was confirmed by police officials that a body was found, the scene was secured, CCSO said.

The identity of the body has not been released.