Unidentified female body found in Claiborne County field

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — A naked, unidentified female body was discovered in a Claiborne County field on Thursday, according to the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office.
A sergeant with CCSO was dispatched to Dividing Road around 3:30 p.m. in regards to the body, CCSO said.
The man who discovered the body told officials that his sister-in-law first alerted him to the body. When he saw the body in the field, he called law enforcement, according to CCSO.
When it was confirmed by police officials that a body was found, the scene was secured, CCSO said.
The identity of the body has not been released.
This story is ongoing and we will update you as we learn more.