Fentress Co. authorities looking into death of entertainer Chris Daughtry's stepdaughter

Hannah M. Price died Friday in Tennessee.

Fentress County authorities said they're looking into the circumstances of the death of Hannah Marie Price, the 25-year-old stepdaughter of singer Chris Daughtry.

Hannah Marie Price was found dead Friday.

Along with the Fentress County Sheriff's Office, the Regional Forensic Center in Knoxville is reviewing Price's death. They began work Friday.

"This is a death investigation and any attempt to classify it as a homicide investigation at this time is premature and irresponsible," a release Monday from District Attorney General Jared Effler states.

"Further, no one has been arrested pertaining to the death of Ms. Price."

Investigators will report their findings to Effler, who will then decide if any charges are warranted.

Over the weekend, Daughtry announced he was postponing some upcoming concert tour dates, NBC reported.

"Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry's daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed," the couple said in a statement. "The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time."

Price and her brother Griffin Daughtry, 23, are Deanna's children from a previous marriage.

Chris, a former "American Idol" contestant, and Deanna also share twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James, 10.