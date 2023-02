The TBI said it is working with the Fentress County Sheriff's Office to investigate the fire.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — State agents are investigating after finding a man dead inside a home that caught fire on Feb. 13.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents are working with the Fentress County Sheriff's Office to investigate a house fire that happened on the 200 block of Goney Road in Jamestown last week.

The TBI said crews found Donald Cobb, 59, dead inside the home.