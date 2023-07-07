Fentress Co. deputies get overdose reversal kits after partnering with 'Leave Behind Program'

The program is meant to give emergency responders a chance to leave behind a naloxone overdose kit if they are in a situation where opioids may be used.

Example video title will go here for this video

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Fentress County Sheriff's Office said Friday they joined a national effort to give deputies overdose reversal kits.

They said they partnered with the area's Regional Overdose Prevention Specialist to become a part of the program. Fentress County became the first in its area to be a part of a "Leave Behind Program."

Nationally, these programs are meant to give responders the chance to give life-saving resources, whether they accept transport or not. Through the program, emergency responders can leave behind a naloxone overdose reversal kit if they respond to a situation where opioids may be used.