Fentress Co. deputies get overdose reversal kits after partnering with 'Leave Behind Program'

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Fentress County Sheriff's Office said Friday they joined a national effort to give deputies overdose reversal kits.
They said they partnered with the area's Regional Overdose Prevention Specialist to become a part of the program. Fentress County became the first in its area to be a part of a "Leave Behind Program."
Nationally, these programs are meant to give responders the chance to give life-saving resources, whether they accept transport or not. Through the program, emergency responders can leave behind a naloxone overdose reversal kit if they respond to a situation where opioids may be used.
The kits were presented to a narcotics officer and an investigator, according to FCSO. They also said if anyone is in need of help due to an overdose, or due to opioid use, they can call the Regional Overdose Prevention Specialist at 615-588-1622. The Tennessee Redline is also available at 1-800-889-9789.