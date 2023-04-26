TBI, CCSO investigating fatal shooting

A 53-year-old woman died after a shooting Tuesday night in Crossville, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Crossville Tuesday night.

At around 11:10 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 754 Brown Road after receiving a 911 call, CCSO said.

At the house, deputies found 53-year-old Terri Loretta Pitton suffering from a gunshot wound. Pitton later died from her injuries, according to CCSO.

No arrests have been made, CCSO said.