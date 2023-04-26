x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Fentress Cumberland

TBI, CCSO investigating fatal shooting

A 53-year-old woman died after a shooting Tuesday night in Crossville, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.
Credit: Adobe Stock

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Crossville Tuesday night. 

At around 11:10 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 754 Brown Road after receiving a 911 call, CCSO said. 

At the house, deputies found 53-year-old Terri Loretta Pitton suffering from a gunshot wound. Pitton later died from her injuries, according to CCSO. 

No arrests have been made, CCSO said. 

We will update you as we learn more. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

TBI: one dead in Fentress County house fire

Before You Leave, Check This Out