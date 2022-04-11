Two charged after trying to smuggle narcotics into Fentress County Jail

The phone calls between the two suspects detailed a plan to bribe a correctional officer in to bringing tobacco products mixed with narcotics into the jail.

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. — A man and a woman are facing several charges after attempting to smuggle narcotics into the Fentress County Jail.

Officials learned of the plot between Fentress County Jail inmate James P. Shrewsbury and his girlfriend Katelyn Phillips after their calls were intercepted on March 27. Shrewsbury was using the jail phone system to talk to Phillips, according to the Fentress County Sheriff's Office.

The phone calls between Shrewsbury and Phillips detailed a plan to bribe a correctional officer in to bringing tobacco products into the jail. During the investigation, it was discovered that Shrewsbury and Phillips planned on adding narcotics into the tobacco products, according to FCSO.

Officials then made a plan to intercept the drugs before they reached the jail inmates, FCSO said.

On March 30, a correctional officer met with FCSO Sheriff Michael Reagon and detectives to arrange a meeting with Phillips, according to the FCSO.

The correctional officer met with Phillips and received a can of Stoker's dipping tobacco and a payment of $300. Detectives opened the can of tobacco and located one gram of methamphetamine and 10 Subtex pills, according to FCSO.

Warrants were issued for Shrewsbury and Phillips. Shrewsbury was served while incarcerated at the Fentress County Jail, FCSO said.

On April 1, Phillips was located by the Cookeville City Police and she was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Phillips also had pending drug charges from the Cookeville police, according to FCSO.