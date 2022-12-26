CCSO: 4 adults, 2 children dead after house fire in Cumberland County

By the time firefighters arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six people are dead after a house fire in Cumberland County, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

The Cumberland County Fire Department was dispatched to the fire on Plateau Road early Monday morning, CCSO said.

When firefighters arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames, according to CCSO.

No foul play is suspected, however, it is believed that four adults and two children died in the fire, CCSO said.

The Cumberland Emergency Management Agency, CCSO, the CCFD, the Cumberland County Rescue Squad and the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation are on the scene as of Monday at 11:45 a.m.

