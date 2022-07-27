CPD: Building closed after narcotics investigation

Building and safety concerns were found during the investigation which led to closure, according to the Crossville Police Department.

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — The Village Inn in Crossville has been closed, according to the Crossville Police Department.

In a statement released by the CPD on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, the Crossville Police Department, Crossville Fire Department, & Crossville City Codes conducted a search warrant for an ongoing, long-term narcotics investigation at the Village Inn at 1 Burnett Street.

The release stated that during the course of the investigation, conditions of the building and safety concerns were found which required fire safety inspections and code compliance checks.

Problems found during the inspections were overhead walkway concrete deterioration as well as missing and falling concrete, said CPD. Handrails and support posts were broken, loose, and hanging. Water was also found standing on the floor of an occupied unit, requiring residents to walk on boards to stay out of the potentially hazardous water.

The result of the inspection led to the power to the entire facility being turned off and an immediate habitation ban is to be issued, said CPD.

Services from the Cumberland County Good Samaritans, Homeless Advocacy for Rural Tennessee (HART), Crossville Housing Development Corporation, and Cumberland County Emergency Management, were made available to assist the displaced residents, according to the CPD.