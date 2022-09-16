TNCOT: Jamestown City recorder indicted on multiple counts

Patricia Dishmon has been indicted on one count of theft of service over $1,000 and one count of official misconduct, the TN Comptroller of the Treasury said.

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. — Patricia "Gail" Dishmon, the current city recorder for the City of Jamestown in Fentress County, has been indicted on multiple counts, according to the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury or TNCOT.

As city recorder, Dishmon was responsible for the administration of all financial affairs of the city. Investigators of the TNCOT determined that Dishmon failed to pay her personal natural gas utility accounts on time, the TNCOT said.

Dishmon had defaulting balances totaling $1,758.05 that were not paid until December 2021 when they came under scrutiny by the city's financial auditors.

According to the TNCOT, Dishmon failed to make payments on her primary resident account, transferred her son's unpaid balances to an inactive account and allowed her son's natural gas to go unpaid—while also applying grant funding to his account to reduce the unpaid account balance.

Dishmon also used questionable annual and sick leave and paid herself questionable compensation, according to TNCOT investigators.

"Our investigators noted numerous deficiencies within the City of Jamestown's financial and operational practices," Comptroller Jason Mumpower said. "The city must enforce its utility disconnect policies for all accounts, follow its approved leave policies, document and create a policy for food purchases, and discontinue the use of signature stamps."

Based upon this investigation, the Fentress County Grand Jury indicted Dishmon on one count of theft of service over $1,000 and one count of official misconduct, the TNCOT said.