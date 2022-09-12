Crossville Police Department warns of kidnapping scam

According to CPD, a new scam has been brought to their attention involving claimed kidnappings.

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — A new scam has been reported in Crossville.

The Crossville Police Department shared on their Facebook page that some residents have been receiving calls that members of their family, especially children, have been kidnapped, and money is being demanded.

The post stated that some residents reported hearing screams on the call and the scammer claims to have information about the person that is allegedly kidnapped.

Always attempt to contact the claimed victim, their school, or their job to speak with them before trying to make any payments, CPD said.

The Crossville Police Department asks that if you have received these calls, always notify law enforcement, even if instructed otherwise.