From hiking to history: Here are the top destinations to visit in Crossville

Though it is dubbed the “golf capital of Tennessee,” there are many other attractions and history to explore in Crossville.

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — Situated on the Cumberland Plateau, Crossville is filled with rich history, outdoor recreation, and arts. In addition to its title as the “golf capital of Tennessee,” there are tons of other things to add to your bucket list on your next visit.

Here are some spots to hit.

Cumberland County Playhouse: Welcoming more than 80,000 visitors each year, the playhouse is an iconic part of Crossville. It is now the only major non-profit professional performing arts center in rural Tennessee and is one of the largest professional theaters in rural America. The playhouse hosts things like concert series, productions, and dance programs on its three stages – two are inside and one is outside.

Cumberland Homesteads: During the Great Depression, the Cumberland Plateau was one of the places the government looked to as a way to jumpstart the economy. The rural resettlement program was created as part of the New Deal. Out of thousands of applicants, it gave more than 200 families an opportunity to work in exchange for a house and farmland. The community of houses and other buildings like the eight-foot water tower is still standing today and serves as a museum to preserve the area’s history.

Cumberland Mountain State Park: From camping to hiking to fishing, this 1,586-acre park has everything you need to get outside. According to Tennessee State Parks, the Cumberland Mountain State Park contains every type of tree, shrub, and flower found on the Cumberland Plateau. The park was built simultaneously with the Cumberland Homesteads as part of the New Deal by the Civilian Conservation Corps and Works Projects Administration. A local rock, Crab Orchard sandstone, was used to construct many of the buildings. In fact, the stone bridge is the park’s most well-known landmark and the largest masonry structure ever built by the CCC, according to Tennessee State Parks.

United States Chess Federation headquarters: U.S. Chess is the “official governing body and nonprofit organization for chess players and chess supporters” in the United States, according to its website. The organization, which found its home in Crossville, hosts more than 25 National Championships every year across the country and helps connect American players to the rest of the world.

Crossville Model Railroad Club: Visitors can come for free to see the 5,000-foot display at the Crossville Outlet Center. The club said the attraction features five operating layouts with a variety of power sources. If you don’t know much about model trains, that’s okay—volunteers are there to tell you all about it. The Upper Cumberland Railroad Society acts as the club’s educational and historical entity. The club says the models are all about providing educational resources about train activity on the Cumberland Plateau and throughout the state.

Downtown Crossville Amphitheater: Enjoy summer nights with live music at the amphitheater every Thursday in June. Downtown Crossville Inc. said the free concert series aims to spark shopping and downtown activities as things start to reopen. The amphitheater hosts other concerts and events throughout the year.

Military Memorial Museum: Military history buffs, this is the place for you. This museum has more than 5,000 items from the Civil War to today on display. The exhibits explore how military conflicts have shaped U.S. history and tell the stories of the men and women who served, the website said. The museum is housed in a historic building on South Main Street. Organizers say admission is free, but donations are accepted.

Wineries: If you’re feeling thirsty after a full day of sightseeing, stop into a winery. Stonehaus Winery and Chestnut Hill Winery in Crossville are part of the Upper Cumberland Wine Trail. Stonehaus is the only winery that ships statewide, and Chestnut Hill is one of the largest wineries in Tennessee. Both are family-owned and have a wide selection if you want to take a bottle home.