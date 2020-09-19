Police arrested 33-year-old Michael Rhynes on murder charges after three people were shot and killed Friday evening outside Bungalow Joe's in Fern Creek.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, three men are dead following a shooting in the 7800 block of Beulah Church Rd. Friday evening. The shooting happened outside of the Bungalow Joe's restaurant in Fern Creek.

Police arrested 33-year-old Michael Rhynes on murder charges.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified all three of the victims as 24-year-old Steven Head, 26-year-old Toreon Hudson and 48-year-old William Smallwood. All three men were Louisville residents.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of three people being shot, all suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police say two of the men were pronounced dead on the scene and the third died at the University of Louisville Hospital.

The two victims who died at the scene are believed to be in their 40's or 50's while the age of the man who died at the hospital is unknown at this time.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is still investigating the triple homicide.

