Knoxville — With fall temperatures finally here, you'll be looking for ways to save on energy--and keep your allergies under control.

Harley Bryant with KUB says when you do turn your heat on, keep that thermostat temperature as constant as you can, and preferably at 68 degrees or lower.

"Maybe first thing in the morning, you're cranking up the heat to get that morning chill off and then you come home in the afternoon and you might be doing the opposite," Bryant said.

Bryant says to leave your blinds open during the day.

"Open your blinds, let the sun in from the windows facing the sun," Bryant said. "Use some of that natural heat."

Bryant says you can always wear a little more around the house.

"You're outside right now in the fall, you're working outside, you're gonna come in you're gonna be kind of hot, so you might kick down a bit, and then all the sudden it's going to be too low, so you're trying to warm things back up again," Bryant said.

You can also check crawlspaces, the attic, windows and doors.

"Look for deficiencies your crawlspace where maybe some insulation has fallen down," Bryant said.

And finally, check your chimney.

"All summer long, what's going on in the chimney?" Bryant said. "Have birds been nesting in there? Is there debris in there? So you do want to get your chimney inspected."

Allergist Dr. Laura Green, with The Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center in Knoxville says allergies can be worse this time of year.

"As the weather starts getting a little bit cooler, people think that they'll open up their windows and air out the house," Green said. "For people with pollen allergies and mold allergies, that becomes a problem."

She says you think you're airing out your house, but you're inviting more misery.

"You're letting things in that will trigger your nose to be itchy and runny and could potentially trigger asthma, if you're a patient with asthma," Green said.

Dr. Green also says turning on your heaters for the first time can stir up dust in the house.

So make sure you check your air filters and clean your ducts.

