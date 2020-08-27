Filled out your census form yet? You've got a month to do your part

The deadline is Sept. 30.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One month is left for residents to provide their information to be counted in the U.S. 2020 census.

The federal government needs to count everyone in order to understand current population patterns. States with more residents get more congressional districts, which gives them more weight in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Constitution requires that a fresh count be taken every ten years.

On Thursday, the census office singled out some East Tennessee counties for praise for their response rate so far.

More than 72 percent have responded in Loudon County and more than 69 percent have responded in Knox County. Other area response rates: Roane, 63.6 percent; Morgan, 58.3 percent, Scott, 57,8 percent; and Campbell, 53.3 percent.

Sevier County has one of the lowest area response rates: 47 percent.

Charles Lomax, community empowerment director for the city of Knoxville, said making people aware of their duty is importance.