KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The historic Eugenia Williams House may be sold undervalue.

Earlier this year, the University of Tennessee announced the house was going up for sale after sitting empty for decades.

August 2019: UT requesting bids for Eugenia Williams House property, open houses scheduled for September

September 2019: Open houses begin at Eugenia Williams property

The 24-acre lakefront property was bequeathed to the university by Eugenia Williams, a Coca-Cola heiress, when she died in 1998.

On Oct. 27, the State of Tennessee Real Estate Asset Management (STREAM) asked buyers to place their final bids on the house.

UT said all the bids came in under the appraised value of the house.

According to UT, the bid may be awarded at the state building commission meeting later this month.