Finding Happiness: Steps to take in your life to get there
Author: Abby Ham, Jennifer Prohov, Leslie Ackerson
Published: 11:56 AM EDT July 10, 2018
Updated: 12:38 PM EDT July 13, 2018
For viewing on a mobile device, click here for the best user experience.

If you were asked, "What makes you happy?" you could probably list off a few things that bring a smile to your face.

Happiness as a concept, though, and what drives it, can be hard to define. It could be considered good fortune or being content. It could be seen as something pleasurable.

But what exactly is it? Explorer and author Dan Buettner studied happiness with 20 million people around the world for the last decade. He said he's identified three forms of happiness.

"Pride, pleasure and purpose," Buettner said.

He said people in places like Costa Rica, Singapore and Denmark tend to know how to be happy. Americans, he said, do not.

"We live in this incredible environment of abundance and ease," he said. "Now what we're looking for is the next step."

Chapter 1

11 steps to lead a happier life

"Trying always to be happier is a recipe for neurosis," says Buettner.

Finding happiness isn't easy, but it's something people continually strive to achieve. Buettner used his research to create a list of 11 things people can do to actually achieve happier lives.

1. Limit social media

2. Have 4-5 good friendships

3. Work part-time

4. Pay down debt

5. Meditate

6. Exercise an hour a day

7. Eat five servings of vegetables

8. Sleep between eight and nine-and-a-half hours a night

9. Join a religion

10. Volunteer

11. Don't overthink

Chapter 2

Vegetables, exercise and sleep (lots of sleep)

WBIR 10 News Anchor Abby Ham put these ideas to the test

Abby first tried to use Buettner's advice on vegetables, sleep and exercise. She thought she had the veggies and exercise down, but discovered it's not quite as easy to incorporate into her daily routine as she thought. Watch the video below to see how she attempted to make these tips a part of her life.

Chapter 3

Friends in person, not online

The value of quality friendships and the power of logging off social media

The role your friends play in your life can have a big effect on how happy you are. The bigger the role, the happier you'll be, Buettner said.

So Abby gathered together five close friends for a little girl time and breakfast at Olibea in the Old City.

"I'm going to be honest, this time spent together really did make me happier. And my friends agree," Abby said.

Watch the video below to see what Abby and her friends had to say about the role their friendships play in their lives.

Buettner also said that limiting your social media usage can make you happier.

"The happiest people are using social media, which would be Twitter or Instagram or Facebook, about 45 minutes a day," he said. "If you're using it more than 45 minutes a day, your happiness drops."

This makes sense, but it could be hard to act on, especially if you work in a career that requires you use it.

"I use social media for my job, so this was impossible," Abby said. "I downloaded the 'In moment' app to track how often I scrolled social sites, and I went well above the 45 minute limit."

Still, Buettner said, try it. Face-to-face interaction is more valuable than interacting on social media and, in turn, makes a person happier.

Chapter 4

Meditation

Abby brings some peace to her routine

The practice of meditation comes in many different forms. Yoga, Abby found out, is one that focuses on movement and breath. In the video below, she explores how to use the breathing and movement techniques in yoga to ease her stressors and make her happier.

Hot yoga instructor and therapist Tracy Serrano said meditation is basically time dedicated to being solely in the present.

"Anxiety is pretty much forward thinking," she said. "People that have anxiety are typically focused on the future."

To get started, Serrano said, don't put too much pressure on yourself. Breathing is one way that helps you focus your mind on the moment.

Chapter 5

Volunteer in your community

10News Reporter Leslie Ackerson puts her hands to work with Random Acts of Flowers

Taking a step out into your community and exploring how you can help others is a meaningful place to start to make yourself happier, as well as the community around you.

In the video below, Leslie looks at how organizations like Random Acts of Flowers are work to make a difference in the lives of others.

Looking for a way to get happy and get involved? Volunteer East Tennessee has a database you can use to find opportunities that fit your interests, schedule and location.

Chapter 6

Frank the Bus Driver

Take a trip around Knoxville with one very happy guy

Before dawn, Frank Donohoo boards his bus and takes the wheel. He's been navigating the streets of Knoxville for 16 years as a KAT bus driver.

"Taking care of people, taking people where they need to go, that is my job," Donohoo said.

He does it all with a smile and laughter.

"It's like a good medicine!" Donohoo said. "I have a good job; I meet a lot of interesting people."

Take a ride with Frank in the video below.

No matter the weather outside, Donohoo is always forecasting happiness.

Donohoo has an incredible voice, and he sings to his passengers. He hopes his transit tunes brighten their day.

"Hopefully I'll get a smile from them; sometimes I get strange looks!" Donohoo laughed. "It's all about how you treat people and do you treat people the way you want to be treated."

As the thunder rolled on a rainy Knoxville morning, so did the love bus, delivering passengers to their destinations with whimsical melodies. He chose this day to delight his audience to "You are my sunshine".

Donohoo will tell you he draws his inspiration from above.

"You want to know the truth?" he said. "I believe in God, I believe in Jesus Christ. One morning I woke up, and he said you have a choice, you can wake up and be angry, be mad, be sad. It's a choice, and I choose every morning to be happy!"

