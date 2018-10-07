Finding Happiness: Steps to take in your life to get there

For viewing on a mobile device, click here for the best user experience.

If you were asked, "What makes you happy?" you could probably list off a few things that bring a smile to your face.

Happiness as a concept, though, and what drives it, can be hard to define. It could be considered good fortune or being content. It could be seen as something pleasurable.

But what exactly is it? Explorer and author Dan Buettner studied happiness with 20 million people around the world for the last decade. He said he's identified three forms of happiness.

"Pride, pleasure and purpose," Buettner said.

He said people in places like Costa Rica, Singapore and Denmark tend to know how to be happy. Americans, he said, do not.

"We live in this incredible environment of abundance and ease," he said. "Now what we're looking for is the next step."