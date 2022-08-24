KFD: Exterior of Chapman Highway apartment catches fire, no one injured

Knox County 911 reported a fire at the Stonewall Loft Apartments around 2:56 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No one was hurt after an apartment complex fire on Chapman Highway, the Knoxville Fire Department said.

Knox County 911 reported a fire at the Stonewall Loft Apartments around 2:56 a.m. on Wednesday.

KFD said a fire was discovered on the exterior of one of the buildings.

The fire was quickly extinguished with no extension into the inside of the building. However, the exterior of the apartment suffered considerable fire damage, according to KFD.

The occupant of the unit involved was awakened by the smell of smoke and began to investigate. When they discovered the fire, a fire alarm was pulled— alerting the other occupants of the building, KFD said.