Blount Co. Fire Investigation team looking into large fire at Green Acres Flea Market

The fire broke out on Saturday and left many vendors' businesses in ashes.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Saturday night, a large fire engulfed several businesses at the Green Acres Flea Market. The Blount County Sheriff's Office said it burned for around two hours, after starting at around 7:30 p.m.

They also said Monday that the cause of the fire was still unclear. They said the Blount County Fire Investigation team is meeting Tuesday to formally start the investigation and determine its cause.

The team is made up of investigators from BCSO, as well as fire personnel from the Alcoa Fire Department and Maryville Fire Department.

BCSO said no injuries were reported, and no one was taken to the hospital. They said a fireman was treated for dehydration but was not taken to the hospital. More than 100 vendors sold wares at the flea market, and many were Latino business owners and run by families.

"I first seen it coming down the highway. I saw the smoke and it was engulfed. It's been a staple in this community, for it to be up in flames," said Randy Hayes, who shared a video of the fire.