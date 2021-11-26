No injuries after fire at Carson-Newman University's Pedersen Nursing Building

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a fire reported Friday morning at the Pedersen Nursing Building at Carson-Newman University.
Officials said roughly 10 engines responded, and the fire was contained to the single building.
Carson-Newman University said someone reported the fire around 7:43 a.m.
No one was hurt, according to the university. Crews were able to contain the fire, and damage to the building is being assessed.
"We are grateful for the response and support by our local fire and police departments. University officials are working on alternative class and finals scheduling and locations," Carson-Newman University said.