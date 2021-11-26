No injuries after fire at Carson-Newman University's Pedersen Nursing Building

Jefferson City Fire Department said the fire was contained to the nursing building.

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a fire reported Friday morning at the Pedersen Nursing Building at Carson-Newman University.

Officials said roughly 10 engines responded, and the fire was contained to the single building.

Carson-Newman University said someone reported the fire around 7:43 a.m.

No one was hurt, according to the university. Crews were able to contain the fire, and damage to the building is being assessed.