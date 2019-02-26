WALLAND, Tenn. — Blount County fire crews are responding to a large structure fire near the luxury Blackberry Farm retreat in Walland.

A spokesperson for Blackberry Farm said they confirmed a fire had broken out at one of their private residences, destroying a structure.

The spokesperson said no one was hurt in the incident.

"We are so thankful to the Blount County Emergency services teams that immediately responded and contained the situation," the spokesperson said.

Dispatchers said the house is on West Miller's Cove Road. They described it as a "working house fire" and said the call came in at 5:34 p.m. on Tuesday.

They did not have an exact address for the fire, but Blackberry Farm is located at 1471 West Miller's Cove Road. There are also several luxury homes located in that area.

A large plume of black smoke could be seen rising from the area.

This is a developing story. We will update when we have more information.