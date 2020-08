Officials said that a fire broke out at Blue Springs Marina around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — Roane County officials said that a fire broke out at Blue Springs Marina around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

The marina offers boat repair facilities, as well as the Crows Nest restaurant. It is located off of River Road in Ten Mile, Tenn.

No information was immediately available about the cause of the fire, or any injuries from it.