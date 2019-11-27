KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fire broke out in a South Knoxville home early in the morning on Nov. 27. The Knoxville Fire Department responded.

The fire broke out in a house on Peachtree Street. The building was under construction and unoccupied. There were no reported victims. However, KFD said that flames were visible through the roof by the time firefighters arrived.

The house caught fire despite a wet and rainy morning. It did not spread, and only the house appeared to be damaged.

Heating equipment is the leading cause of fires in buildings undergoing a major renovation, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Meanwhile, the organization also reported cooking equipment is the leading cause of fires in structures under regular amounts of construction.

