KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Firetrucks and crews filled downtown Knoxville Tuesday night as they responded to calls about a commercial fire at Maple Hall on Gay Street.

Dispatchers said no injuries were reported in the incident, but could not provide a cause for the fire. Crews were still at the downtown bowling alley at around 9:45 p.m.