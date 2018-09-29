Knoxville — Just after 3 a.m. Saturday, the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire at 4304 San Juan Lane.

When firefighters got there, they found heavy smoke coming from the home, and all the occupants outside.

The fire department says firefighters quickly went to work, extinguishing the flames downstairs.

It took about thirty minutes to get it under control.

One victim went to the hospital for non-life threatening smoke inhalation.

KFD says the cause of the fire is not known at this time, but fire investigators are on the scene.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family to determine their needs.

No other injuries are reported.

