Fire destroys abandoned Mascot house, people seen running from it as flames spread

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Fire early Monday destroyed an abandoned house in the Mascot area, according to Rural Metro Fire Department.

Authorities were dispatched about 8:50 a.m. on the blaze at 3817 Clear Springs Road.

According to Jeff Bagwell, public information officer, 911 callers saw people running from the house as flames were visible.

"The initial crews reported heavy fire conditions upon their arrival," Bagwell said in a release Monday.