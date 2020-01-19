Fire destroys Cocke County church, ruptures water line

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — Cocke County officials said a Saturday morning fire burned down a church and ruptured a water line.

The fire caused major damage to Forest Hill Baptist Church on Old Parrottsville Highway (1518 Highway 321).

A spokesperson for the Cocke County Fire Department said the call about the fire came at 1:35 a.m. Saturday morning. He said no one was hurt, and the State Fire Marshall's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

A water main broke as a result of the blaze, but the spokesperson said it was fixed by 9 a.m.

The Cocke County Fire Department, the Parrottsville Volunteer Fire Department and several other volunteer fire departments helped respond to the fire.

