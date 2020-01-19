Fire destroys Cocke County church, ruptures water line

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — Cocke County officials said a Saturday morning fire burned down a church and ruptured a water line. 

The fire caused major damage to Forest Hill Baptist Church on Old Parrottsville Highway (1518 Highway 321).

A spokesperson for the Cocke County Fire Department said the call about the fire came at 1:35 a.m. Saturday morning. He said no one was hurt, and the State Fire Marshall's Office is investigating the cause of the fire. 

A water main broke as a result of the blaze, but the spokesperson said it was fixed by 9 a.m.

The Cocke County Fire Department, the Parrottsville Volunteer Fire Department and  several other volunteer fire departments helped respond to the fire.

The call for the blaze arrived early Saturday morning. Officials say the church was almost completely destroyed.
Officials said no one was hurt, but a water main was ruptured.

This is a developing story. 10News will add more details when they become available.

