Fire destroys decades-old Townsend shop; investigation into cause ongoing

TOWNSEND, Tenn. — A fire tore through a beloved Townsend shopping center overnight.

According to Townsend Police Department Chief Kevin Condee, officials received 911 calls around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday about the building fire.

Townsend PD, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, the Townsend Fire Department and the Blount County Fire Department all responded.

Shop owner Jerry Sullivan has owned Tuckaleechee Plaza for nearly 50 years.

For those visiting the Great Smoky Mountains, the shop served as a one-stop location for everything from groceries to gas to iconic specialty knives.

The fire did not destroy the gas pumps, but sadly, Townsend police said the building was completely destroyed.

"People have to drive a lot further for a lot of stuff," Sullivan said. "Groceries, hardware, a lot of people stopped to get gas, quite a few came in for pocket knives."