A fire destroyed a home Thursday night on a hill off Chapman Highway in South Knoxville.

Knoxville Fire Chief D.J. Corcoran said crews were called out to a fire on Locust Hill Lane around 7 p.m.

The home was deemed a total loss, and fire crews are unsure if anyone was inside at the moment.

Flames could be seen from Chapman Highway rising from atop the hill.

This story is developing.