A fire destroyed a home and killed one person Thursday night on a hill off Chapman Highway in South Knoxville.

Knoxville Fire Chief D.J. Corcoran said crews were called out to a fire at Locust Hill around 7 p.m.

According to Corcoran, crews were dispatched to 5401 Chapman Highway after a caller reported hearing a loud explosion and seeing flames in the woods.

Firefighters said they had trouble getting to the home due to a steep gravel and mud driveway leading a quarter mile up the side of the hill to the structure.

Firefighters tried desperately to stretch a water supply from Locust Hill, which was above the home. they then snaked hoses through the woods to the structure, which had become fully engulfed in flames by that time.

The home was deemed a total loss. After searching multiple times, they found one person dead inside.

The person's identity hasn't been released, but KFD said the family of the person residing at the address has been notified.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.