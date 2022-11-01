x
TBI investigating after fire destroys Masonic lodge in Claiborne County

The TBI said the fire hasn't been labeled an arson at this moment and is still under investigation.
Credit: TBI

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating a fire that destroyed a Masonic lodge in Speedwell over the weekend.

The TBI said its special agent fire investigators are helping the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office to look into the circumstances of the fire. At the moment, the TBI said it has not been labeled an arson and the cause is under investigation.

The fire destroyed the Powell Valley Masonic Lodge #488 in Speedwell. which had been in the community since the 1800s.

Earlier this year, the FBI and other East Tennessee law enforcement said they were investigating a string of mysterious letters left on church doors and at least one other Masonic lodge. Authorities said the letters did not contain any "specific threats" but were concerning.

