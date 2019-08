Knox County Rural Metro is working to putt out a fire that engulfed a home Tuesday evening.

According to Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro, crews responded to the scene of a fire at 2331 Scanlon Court off West Emory Road in Powell.

Bagwell said no one was hurt, but the home was fully involved when he arrived.

Rural Metro is asking people to be careful and avoid the scene as crews work to extinguish the flames.