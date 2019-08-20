Knox County Rural Metro has extinguished a fire that engulfed a home's garage Tuesday evening.

According to Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro, crews responded to the scene of a fire at 2331 Scanlon Court off West Emory Road in Powell around 6 p.m.

Bagwell said no one was hurt and no pets were lost, but the fire was fully involved when he arrived.

Rural Metro teams arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the home's garage. They later put out the garage fire, and the home itself suffered smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown.