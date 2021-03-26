Fire engulfs Knoxville home near Central Avenue

No injuries were reported with the fire, and crews are working to determine the cause.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No one was hurt after a fire engulfed a home in Central Knoxville just after midnight Friday.

According to the Knoxville Fire Department, crews were called out to a house fire at 306 Churchwell Avenue off Central Avenue around 12:20 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived, firefighters found a home fully involved in flames. Crews were able to enter the home to try and fight the flames inside initially, but were ordered out for safety reasons and began defensively fighting it.

After about 19 minutes, crews were able to knock down the flames and control the fire.