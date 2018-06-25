UPDATE 5 PM MONDAY: The American Red Cross was assisting about eight residents displaced after fire broke out in a South Knoxville apartment building.

The fire occurred in the 2900 block of Sevier Avenue in a building of the Southwood Apartments complex, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

"Arriving units found an eight-unit apartment building with flames coming from Apartment No. 3 in the center of the structure. The fire had quickly spread to the two flanking apartments and into the attic area above," according to a KFD notice.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Knoxville Fire Department is battling a fire at an apartment complex on Sevier Avenue in South Knoxville.

The Southwood Apartments are located at the intersection with McClung Avenue and it appears to consist of two or three buildings with multiple units in each.

One of the buildings with several units was likely a total loss, according to KFD Capt. D.J. Corcoran. Photos from the scene showed flames shooting from the upper floors of that building as firefighters worked to extinguish them.

It appears that everyone got out safely and no one was hurt, but a dog found at the building was dead.

There's still no word on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story.

