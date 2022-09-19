KFD: Child, adult hurt after house fire in Knoxville

The Knoxville Fire Department said both the child and adult male were transported to local hospitals.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a front porch fire on Mississippi Avenue around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, according to a tweet from the department.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke from the front of the home. They also learned upon arrival that two people were still inside the home, KFD said.

KFD said crews removed one child and one adult male from the home. They were both transported to hospitals in serious condition.

The fire was completely extinguished by 3:37 a.m. The front portion of the home received heavy fire damage, according to KFD.

KFD said investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting the additional family member who was not home at the time, according to KFD.

