KFD: Man treated for smoke inhalation after West Knoxville house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A house caught on fire in West Knoxville on Tuesday night, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

Crews responded to Willette Court after reports of a porch on fire around 10:39 p.m., KFD said.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire on the front side of the house—which had extended into the upper floors of the house, according to KFD.

Crews were not immediately able to enter the structure due to the fire. Once the majority of the fire was put out, crews were able to enter and gain control. The fire was deemed out at 11:39 p.m., KFD said.

The single male occupant was treated and released on the scene for smoke inhalation. There was also a dog in the home at the time of the fire, however, the occupant believes the dog did escape, according to KFD.

No smoke alarms were present in the home. The occupant smelled smoke which alerted him to the fire outside of the house, KFD said.

KFD said investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.