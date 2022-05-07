BCSO: Townsend restaurant a total loss after July 4 fire, firefighters treated for 'heat-related issues'

The Blount County Sheriff's Office said there were no other injuries reported other than the firefighters.

TOWNSEND, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said crews responded to calls about a fire at a restaurant in Townsend on Monday night.

Officials said firefighters with the Townsend Area Volunteer Fire Department responded to Walker's Catfish Cabin and BBQ around 10 minutes after the call came in.

They said the restaurant was a total loss. At least two firefighters were treated for "heat-related issues" as a result of the fire, but there were no other injuries reported, according to officials.

Crews said the Blount County Fire Investigation Team is looking into the cause of the fire.